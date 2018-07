Police in the Foyle area are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare of missing person Mark Carroll.

Mark is 31 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall and slim build with short hair.

Police say he left the Simon Community in Derry in the very early hours of Saturday last, June 30th wearing a grey sweatshirt, black 3/4 lengths, gloves and carrying a green rucksack with a blue sports bag attached.

Anyone who has any information regarding Mark’s whereabouts is asked to come forward.