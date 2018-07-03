People urged to attend special flood meeting

A meeting with the North’s Permanent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has been secured for next month to discuss a solution to protect rural communities and businesses from flooding in the wider Tyrone area.

Following last year’s flash flooding that hit the North West, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says rural communities, in particular farmers have been left bearing the brunt of the cost.

He is urging anyone affected to come forward to represent the needs of the area as a collective voice at the meeting on August 28th: