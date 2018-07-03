Night time restrictions imposed on Pettigo water supply

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are continuing to monitoring all water supplies across the county on a daily basis while this unprecedented dry spell continues.

Effective immediately, night time restrictions have been imposed on the Pettigo water supply from 11pm until 7am.

This will continue for the foreseeable future and both Irish Water and Donegal County Council will continue to monitor the scheme carefully.

The Lough Mourne and Inishowen water supplies are still classified as at-risk and customers supplied from these schemes are asked to be especially mindful of their water consumption at this critical time. The public across the whole county are urged to continue conserving water in every possible way to ensure a continuous supply for all.

As the weather conditions remain warm and the drought is increasingly reducing water levels in rivers, lakes and boreholes, production at water treatment plants is struggling to meet increasing demand.

As well as reducing consumption, we are appealing to the public to report leaks on the public water network to 1850 278 278 and to repair private side leaks in both homes and in businesses.

The public are asked to change their mind set on water usage and to conserve water now and for the months ahead, as it will take many weeks and even months for raw water levels to restore in rivers, lakes, and boreholes and for treated water levels to restore in our storage reservoirs.