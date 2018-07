The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed that Institute will play their home games in the Premiership at the Brandywell Stadium in the coming season.

Final written confirmation was provided by Derry & Strabane District Council last week, which will allow Institute the appropriate licence to play all home games at the venue on their return to the Danske Bank Premiership.

Institute begin their Premiership season against Newry City at the Brandywell on Saturday 4 August.