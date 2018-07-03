New independent living development launched in Strabane

A new independent living development has been launched in Strabane.

The £2 million facility will be developed at the Old Gentleman’s Residence site on the Curlyhill Road and will provide supported living housing for people with a learning disability on a long-term and respite basis.

The project being delivered in association with Mencap, Golden Lane Housing and the Western Trust will cater for up to 50 residents with phase 1 due to be complete mid 2019 and phase 2 in 2020.

Local Councillor Brian McMahon says it is a welcome development, creating new jobs and providing valuable facilities for the town: