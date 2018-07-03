Meat Loaf to tour but he won’t sing that. Or that . . .

Meat Loaf is about to head out on tour with a show entitled Back Out of Hell but there’s a catch – the impressively lunged rock belter won’t be singing a single note.

Instead, the 70-year-old rocker’s vocal duties will be handled by one Caleb Johnson, who won American Idol in 2014.

The Sun newspaper quotes a source who says, “Meat Loaf is concerned he isn’t up to some of the bigger numbers after losing his voice a couple of years ago.

“He’s been relying on pre-recorded vocal tracks for a while but doesn’t want to face accusations of miming on a huge tour, so is passing the baton on to Caleb, who he’s a big fan of.”

“Instead his involvement will be telling stories of how he met Jim Steinman, who he’s worked with since the Seventies, and other anecdotes. But the singing will be left to Caleb.”

The source added that the tour dates for the international tour will be announced in the next week.

