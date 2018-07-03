Jim Ferry admits illegal dumping and apologises to council

Donegal waste collector, Jim Ferry has admitted dumping tens of thousands of tons of waste illegally at a site in Rossbracken, Letterkenny.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Ferry apologised to Donegal County Council and offered to give them two lots of cash, €80,000 and €78,000 that were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau, if the money is released, as part of an affidavit sworn last week.

The affidavit also contained claims made by Mr Ferry that the illegal dumping by him at Rossbracken was a desperate act when he discovered a problem with the weighing of bins collected.

Richard Lyons SC said this explanation was ‘quite frankly ludicrous’ and not ‘totally truthful’.

The case has been adjourned until July 31st.