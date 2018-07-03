Hosepipe ban being considered for Donegal

Irish Water is expected to extend the hosepipe ban to parts of Limerick, Kilkenny and Laois this week.

The measure, which bans the non-essential use of water, has been in place in the Greater Dublin Area since yesterday morning as supplies remain under pressure from the heatwave.

The introduction of the ban to Donegal was being considered last night however it has not yet been extended to here.

The three most at risk schemes in the county are Lough Mourne, Milford and Inishowen public water supplies with people urged to conserve water as much as possible.

According to the Irish Independent, Irish Water is also due to decide tomorrow if they’ll take a tough stance on enforcing the water conservation order.

Anyone who breaks the hosepipe ban could face prosecution or a 125 euro fine.