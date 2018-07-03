Government needs to knuckle down and focus on budget – McConalogue

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the Government needs to knuckle down and focus on the budget rather than creating spin in discussing the prospect of an election.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says Fine Gael and in particular the Taoiseach is trying to create mischief.

Party leader Micheal Martin accused Leo Varadkar last week of engaging in megaphone diplomacy with Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh yesterday, denying an election would be on the cards anytime soon.

Deputy McConalogue was part of the negotiating team that previously lead to the confidence and supply arrangement and says he would be honoured to be chosen again: