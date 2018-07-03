Fire Service deal with small fire near Kinnegar beach

Holiday makers on Kinnegar beach had to move their campervans and tents to safety last night after a small fire broke out on nearby grassland.

The Donegal Fire Service attended the scene with the fire quickly brought under control.

While the fire itself was reportedly small, a substantial amount of smoke spread across the area with campers told to move their belongings only as a precaution.

With the good weather continuing, people are being reminded to dispose of cigarettes and light barbeques in safe manner.