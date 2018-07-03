Dungloe Community Group Housing Project goes to tender

A community housing project in Dungloe is to proceed to tender stage.

Three units, with accommodation for 12 people will be developed at Fair Hill, Dungloe, following a lengthy campaign by the Parents and Friends of Donegal Housing Association.

The Dungloe Community Group Housing Project will replace the existing unit on the Church Road.

Leass Ceann Comhairle and local Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has committed to keep pressure on the authorities to ensure the project goes to tender as quickly as possible.

He’s been paying tribute to those behind the development: