Donegal to highlight Croke Park fixture concerns to GAA officials

Donegal GAA have expressed their dissatisfaction with the powers that be in Dublin to allow the All Ireland champions to play two games in the Super 8 series at Croke Park.

They see it as unfair on the other sides in the group as the Dubs will effectively have two home games, their first against Donegal on Saturday 14th July.

The rule book states, the Leinster and Munster Champions will play their neutral games at Croke Park in their first round of the Super 8’s but Dublin will still have another game as their home tie to come at Croker.

Donegal will look to meet officials in the coming days on the matter, which has angered supporters in the county.

In a short statement released this evening Donegal GAA said…

‘C.L.G. Dhún na nGall are to seek a meeting with GAA Officials to seek clarification on how any County may use a Ground as both Neutral and a Home venue .

The intention of the meeting is to ensure a level playing field for every team who will qualify for the All-Ireland Quarter-Final Group Stage and ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team’.