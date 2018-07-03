Donegal and Dublin Confirmed for Saturday 14th July

The GAA have confirmed that Ulster Champion’s Donegal will meet Leinster Champion’s Dublin in Croke park on Saturday 14th July at 7pm while Munster Champion’s Kerry will play Connacht Champion’s Galway on Sunday the 15th July AT 4pm
Fixture’s listed below
14.07.2018 (Sat)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Quarter-Final Group Stage
Group 2 | Phase 1
Páirc an Corcaigh 19:00 Áth Cliath v Dún na nGall
15.07.2018 (Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship
Quarter-Final Group Stage
Group 1 | Phase 1
Páirc an Corcaigh 16:00 Ciarraí v Gaillimh
Please note below the confirmed fixture details the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Phase 1 games involving the Provincial winners, remaining Phase 1 games will be confirmed on Monday 9th July.