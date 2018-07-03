Donegal and Dublin Confirmed for Saturday 14th July

The GAA have confirmed that Ulster Champion’s Donegal will meet Leinster Champion’s Dublin in Croke park on Saturday 14th July at 7pm while Munster Champion’s Kerry will play Connacht Champion’s Galway on Sunday the 15th July AT 4pm

Fixture’s listed below

14.07.2018 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1

Páirc an Corcaigh 19:00 Áth Cliath v Dún na nGall

15.07.2018 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 1 | Phase 1

Páirc an Corcaigh 16:00 Ciarraí v Gaillimh

Please note below the confirmed fixture details the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Phase 1 games involving the Provincial winners, remaining Phase 1 games will be confirmed on Monday 9th July.