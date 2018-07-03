Declan Boyle looks to return to form in Sligo

Former double national rally champion Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) heads the entry for Sunday’s FAAC Simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. As the county and indeed the country enjoys a heat wave perhaps Triton will be the only showers that will be experienced over Sunday’s nine stages around Collooney.

Most years, the Sligo event is at the business end of the rally season and is usually round six and a possible title decider. However, this year, the Carlow Rally didn’t have championship status and the Sligo Rally was chosen to replace the Trim based ALMC Rally that did not go ahead this year. In effect, Sligo will be round four of this year’s seven round Triton campaign with the best six events to count.

Boyle has set a hot pace this season winning the opening round on Achill Island and finishing second in Tralee and Cavan. Although fellow Donegal drivers Joe McGonigle (Mini WRC) and Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC) are his closest rivals in terms of championship points, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) is ramping up a title bid.

Moffett is bidding to emulate his older brother Sam, who clinched the Triton series in Sligo some twelve months ago. Josh missed the second round in Tralee but won last time out in Cavan – beating Boyle by some 34 seconds, on the opening round the roles were reversed with Boyle winning by 37 seconds. Certainly, there is little to choose between them and the intensity is likely to continue on Sunday where Moffett lines up directly behind his Donegal rival.

Former champion Clonmel’s Roy White (Fiesta WRC) will be aiming to re-ignite his championship season that has faltered in two of the three rounds, a third place in Tralee is his best result this season.

Meanwhile, another former champion, Warrenpoint’s Peadar Hurson (Ford Fiesta WRC), who won the series back in 1992, remains very competitive. He is well capable of giving Boyle and Moffett a good battle. In his first full season in a Mini WRC, Donegal’s Joe McGonigle is showing consistency as he builds up his pace.

Former Sligo Rally winner Monaghan’s Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC) remains a favourite with the fans and although it’s fourteen years since he last won the national title, he admits he still enjoys regular competition.

The top ten also includes Tyrone’s Paddy McVeigh (Subaru WRC), who won in Sligo two years ago and fellow county man Frank Wray is also in a Subaru WRC while Enniskerry’s Daniel Barry makes a return to the sport in a Citroen DS3 R5 although it may take a while for him to acclimatise.

Top two-wheel drive competitor Damian Toner (Ford Escort) rounds out the top ten. Dominated by Ford Escorts, the category also features Cavan’s Chris Armstrong, who is a contender for the rally.ie category and the Mk. 2 Challenge Cup within the Triton series.

In Group N, Donegal’s Trevor Bustard (Mitsubishi) heads the pack that also features Carrick on Shannon’s Sean Gallagher, Tyrone’s Gary Cairns and Maynooth’s Paul Barrett, all in variants of the Mitsubishi Evo.

There are a number of local competitors in the 100 plus entry, they include Coolaney born Anthony O’Brien (Mitsubishi), Grange driver Colin Currid (Ford Escort) and his co-driver Paul Gallagher (Ford Escort), who were second in class last year and will be aiming to go one better on Sunday. Other locals include Patrick Herity (Escort), Kieran Carroll (Honda Civic), Patrick Corcoran and Art McCarrick in Honda Civics.

Co-sponsor, Ciaran Phelan of FAAC Simply Automatic is competing in a Honda Civic and will be co-driven by his daughter Aine while another member of the Phelan family, Cormac, who is seeded at number twenty, will campaign a Ford Escort and will be co-driven by Katja Auhl.

Aside from being round four of the Triton series, the rally is also round four of both the Sligo Pallets Border Championship and the Top Part West Coast Rally

Championship. Mechanical scrutineering takes place at the Carraroe Retail Park, Sligo from 2.30pm on Saturday until 8pm. The competitors briefing that is compulsory for all crews, is scheduled for 8.45am on Sunday morning at the Sligo Park Hotel. Clerk of the course is Robert Lyttle, who heads up the Connacht Motor Club organising team.