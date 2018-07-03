Cheryl denies mother was involved in Liam Payne split

Pop star Cheryl has rejected claims her mother was involved in her split from One Direction star Liam Payne, insisting she had “absolutely nothing” to do with it.

The pair announced on Sunday that they were calling it quits after two and a half years together, and it has been claimed that Cheryl’s mum Joan had something to do with the end of their relationship.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “I hate responding to stuff, esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam.

“I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

“She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

The stars announced to their followers on social media that they were “going our separate ways” in what had been “a tough decision for us to make”.

The former couple are parents to one-year-old son Bear.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” the joint statement added.

British tabloid The Sun has claimed Cheryl, aged 35, and Payne, 24, agreed to amicably split two weeks ago.

Payne first met Girls Aloud singer-turned solo star Cheryl when he auditioned as a 14-year-old performer on The X Factor in 2008. She was a judge on the ITV show at the time.

Their paths would cross again two years later when Payne joined One Direction on The X Factor. The boyband finished third on the series before going on to global stardom.

In February of this year, Cheryl and Payne presented a united front at the Brit Awards amid speculation that their relationship was in trouble.

Cheryl later dismissed talk that her appearance with Payne at the Brit Awards was a “stunt”, describing the claims as “just ludicrous and a bit weird”.

