Brexit blamed for fall in new car registrations

Brexit is being blamed for the fall in the number of new cars registered in the year to June.

They’re down 4.5 per cent, while the number of imported used cars registered, increased by 12.8 per cent.

In Donegal, new car registrations are down 9.5% from 2017 to 1840.

The Society of Irish Motor Industry say the figures are at odds with the performance of the economy.

However, Director General of SIMI, Alan Nolan says given the uncertainty over Brexit, the drop in registrations is not the worst performance: