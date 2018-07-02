Western Region worst affected as issues are identified on 33% of NI school buses, Western Region worst affected

It’s emerged that a third of School Buses inspected in Northern Ireland over the last academic year had issues identified with them, with the biggest number of problems in the Western Region.

The Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma is seeking to determine how serious the issues were, and is looking for assurances that any problems will be addressed and rectified before the next academic year begins in September.

She says the figures in the Western region are a matter of concern…….