Kelly and McEleney sign up at Dundalk

Dundalk have confirmed the signings of Georgie Kelly and Patrick McEleney

Kelly joins the Oriel Park side from UCD on a two and a half year deal.

He was their top scorer in the first division hitting 14 goals so far in 2018.

The Inishowen man left Derry City to join the students in Dublin in 2015 and had been their stand out striker since.

As for McEleney, he’s back at the club having left for Oldham Athletic in January.

The 25-year-old has returned for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.