Former Councillor Colm Gallagher passes away

Former Donegal County Councillor Colm Gallagher has passed away.

He was a member of Donegal County Council from 1966–1999 having been co-opted onto the council in June 1966.

Mr Gallagher was Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council from 1982-1983 and served on a number of committees including; the Environment Committee, Housing Committee, Roads Committee, Library Committee, Arts Committee, Museum Steering Committee and Co Donegal Old Age Pension Committee

During his term as Councillor he also represented Donegal County Council on the Donegal Local Committee of the North Western Health Board, North West Regional Tourism Organisation Ltd, County Donegal Vocational Education Committee and Delegate to the Local Authority Member’s Association.