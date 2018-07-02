Driver found to be under influence in Ballybofey, charged to court

Gardai in Ballybofet has charged a motorist to court after they were found to be under the influence when driving.
Gardaí received a report of vehicle driving erratically and upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicant.
The motorist was found to be over the limit by 78/100 and charged to court.
Gardaí at Ballybofey received report of vehicle driving erraticly. Vehicle stopped by Gardai and driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicant. Driver over limit 78/100, charged to court. pic.twitter.com/mJ5RcrCYpL
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 2, 2018