Donegal’s possible Super 8 opposition to face off in Portlaoise

The dates and times for the four All Ireland Football qualifiers have been set.

O’Moore Park in Portlaoise will host a double-bill on Saturday with Roscommon facing Armagh from 3, and Cork and Tyrone squaring off at five.

The winners of those games will join Donegal and Dublin in the Super 8’s.

If Tyrone come through against Cork they will play Donegal in Ballybofey on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Elsewhere, Navan will be busy this weekend, with Kildare facing Fermanagh on Saturday from 7.

While Laois will take on Monaghan at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday from 2.

The winners go into the Super 8 group with Kerry and Galway.