26% drop in people waiting on a bed at LUH in June

There has been a drop in the number of people waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country last month, compared to 2017.

At Letterkenny University Hospital there were 291 patients awaiting admission to the hospital in June, down 26% from the previous year but up almost 2000% compared to figures from the same month 10 years ago.

Nationally there has been a 4% decrease in the number of people on trolleys. Last month 6861 people were on trolleys at hospitals across the country, down from 7124 the previous year.