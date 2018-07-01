Gardai investigating early morning assault

Gardai in Letterkenny have launched an investigation after a man was assualted in the early hours of this morning.

The 30 year old was attacked on the Main Street area at approximately 3.30am.

Gardai have confirmed that the man sustained slash wounds which not believed to be life threatening.

The victim was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information and who may be able to assist Gardai with the investigation has been asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.