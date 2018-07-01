Finn Harps Underage Reports – Win for U15s, Draw for U17s and Loss for U19s

U15s comeback to defeat Derry:

The Finn Harps U15s maintained their unbeaten start to Group 1 of the National U15 League season on Saturday evening thanks to a super comeback against neighbours Derry City in Ballybofey to win 2-1 in the end.

The result put Kevin McHugh’s side clear at the top of the table having shared that spot with St. Patrick’s Athletic going into Saturday’s game.

The Candystripes had looked to be on their way to their first points of the campaign after taking a first half lead.

However, McHugh’s boys showed great character to force their way back into the game and turn the tables thanks to second half goals from Jack Dwyer and Daryl Porter. Dwyer got the equalizer after steering home a Conor Campbell cross. Dwyer then played a big role in the winner as his pass set up Porter to find the back of the net.

U17s secure draw against leaders:

Finn Harps U17 skipper Darragh Ellison’s second half penalty secured his side an excellent share of the spoils in a 1-1 with league leaders Bohemians in Dublin on Saturday.

It’s a result that keeps Declan Boyle’s boys well in contention for qualification for the knockout stages of the national competition.

The Harps 17s are away to bottom of the table Longford next Sunday (kick-off 2.00).

U19s lose to Bohs

The Finn Harps U19s suffered a 2- 1 defeat to Bohemians in a battle of second and third in the Elite Section of the Northern League on

Saturday in Ballybofey.

Joe Boyle’s had went into the match in second place but by the end of the 90 plus minutes Bohs had leapfrogged them with this away

victory. The visitors took an early lead but Harps got back on level terms shortly after the break through Mark McAteer. The hosts had come close before that from a Ryan Finn set-piece and were on top for a period after the goal.

Former Bonagee Utd player James Carolan was most unlucky with another effort but it was Bohemians who bagged a big three points with a second goal.

The Harps U19s are at home again next Saturday against bottom of the table Longford Town (kick-off 2.00).