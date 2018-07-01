Finn Harps finalise underage review

The Finn Harps Underage Committee has finalised a review of its underage structures and a plan for 2019 and beyond will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

A full study of the workings of underage football has now been completed and a blueprint for the future direction of the Finn Harps Academy is expected to be unveiled at a press conference before the end of July.

A number of managerial appointments will be announced along with the unveiling of the future structural plan of underage football at Finn Harps.