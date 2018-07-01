Donegal All-County League Results 1 July 2018

Donegal GAA Results – Sunday 1st July
All County League Division 1
Naomh Conaill 2-11 V 1-08 Dungloe
Cloughaneely 0-11 V 1-08 Milford
St Michael’s 0-13 V 0-12 Kilcar
All County League Division 2
Glenfin 0-10 V 2-10 Ardara
St Naul’s GAA Club 1-09 V 1-13 Termon
Sean Mac Cumhaill 2-13 V 1-11 Bundoran
Malin 1-10 V 0-13 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
All County League Division 3
Na Rossa 0-06 V 0-11 Burt
Naomh Ultan 2-10 V 1-14 Convoy
Red Hughs 3-09 V 2-11 Moville
Fanad Gaels 2-11 V 0-08 Naomh Bríd
Buncrana 0-10 V 2-10 Killybegs
Donegal GAA Results – Saturday 30th June
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling C’ship Group Stage
Setanta 2-15 V 1-18 Burt
Buncrana 0-05 V 2-17 Sean Mac Cumhaill
All County League Division 4
Letterkenny Gaels 2-08 V 3-07 Robert Emmets,
Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-05 V 1-16 Naomh Colmcille,
Downings 5-21 V 1-04 Carndonagh
Pettigo 1-07 V 1-16 Urris
All County League Division 5
Glenfin 1-12 V 2-09 St Eunan’s,