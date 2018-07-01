Cricket Review: Bready top Premiership table

By
News Highland
-

There were wins for Bready, Coleraine, Donemana and Fox Lodge in the North West Cricket Union Premiership yesterday.

Bready continue to lead the way at the top of the table, ahead of Coleraine. Last year’s champions Donemana sit third.

Bready                  7    5    0    0    2   24  124    1.125
Coleraine               7    5    0    0    2   18  118    0.937
Donemana                7    4    0    0    3   23  103    0.578
Fox Lodge               7    4    0    0    3   13   93   -0.209
Strabane                7    3    0    0    4   15   75   -0.695
Eglinton                7    2    0    0    5   15   55   -1.010
Ardmore                 6    2    0    0    4   14   54   -0.162
Brigade                 6    2    0    0    4   13   53   -0.969

Highland Radio’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…

