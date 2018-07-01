Cricket Review: Bready top Premiership table

There were wins for Bready, Coleraine, Donemana and Fox Lodge in the North West Cricket Union Premiership yesterday.

Bready continue to lead the way at the top of the table, ahead of Coleraine. Last year’s champions Donemana sit third.

Bready 7 5 0 0 2 24 124 1.125 Coleraine 7 5 0 0 2 18 118 0.937 Donemana 7 4 0 0 3 23 103 0.578 Fox Lodge 7 4 0 0 3 13 93 -0.209 Strabane 7 3 0 0 4 15 75 -0.695 Eglinton 7 2 0 0 5 15 55 -1.010 Ardmore 6 2 0 0 4 14 54 -0.162 Brigade 6 2 0 0 4 13 53 -0.969

Highland Radio’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…