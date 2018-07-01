AudioSport Cloughaneely and Milford draw in Division 1 of the All-County League By admin - July 1, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Milford and Cloughaneely played out a 1-08 V 0-11 draw today in Division 1 of the All-County Football League. Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/0107-Milford-Cloughaneely-FT.mp3 After the match Tom spoke with Cloughaneely’s Michael Lynch… http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/0107-Michael-Lynch-Cloughaneely.mp3