Cloughaneely and Milford draw in Division 1 of the All-County League

By
admin
-

Milford and Cloughaneely played out a 1-08 V 0-11 draw today in Division 1 of the All-County Football League.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio…

After the match Tom spoke with Cloughaneely’s Michael Lynch…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR