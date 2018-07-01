All-Ireland Qualifiers – Round 3 Recap with Martin McHugh

Round 3 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers has now concluded, and there are 4 Ulster teams still in the draw for Round 4, and they remain in the hunt for a Super 8 spot.

Tyrone, Monaghan, Fermanagh and Armagh all look to join Donegal in the Super 8s, which would then see over half of the Super 8’s spots taken by Ulster sides.

Martin McHugh joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport, and he hopes that the 5 Ulster teams remaining can progress to the Super 8’s…

The draw for Round 4 of the Qualifiers takes place on Monday morning at 8.30am.

Wins for Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh and Kildare sees them on one side of the draw, while the defeated provincial finalists Fermanagh, Roscommon, Cork and Laois are on the other.

Fermanagh will play either Tyrone or Kildare as repeat pairings are not permitted, and the Ernesiders have played both Monaghan and Armagh in the Ulster Championship.