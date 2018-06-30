Trade mission to Philadelphia significant for the North West

Last weeks joint cross-border trade mission to Philadelphia has been described as significant in creating positive links for the North West.

A delegation from Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council and representatives from a number of local businesses travelled across the Atlantic to engage with businesses and civic leaders in the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle is confident, looking into the future that strong links can be developed between the North West and Philadelphia: