Ronan Whyte off to Wolrd Championships in China

Ardara teenager Ronan Whyte is off to China this weekend to compete in U18 and U21 World Snooker Championship.

In April, Ronan won a national U18 competition in the Ivy Rooms in Carlow which was a qualifier for this event.

Twelve months ago, Whyte competed in the same competition in Bejing and he will be hoping the experience from last year will stand him in good stead this time round.

He also reached the last 16 in both the U18 and U21 European championships in Bulgaria in February.

After Whyte returns from China he will be straight back to the practice table as he is part of a four man Irish U21 team in the Home Internationals Competition in Leeds in mid August.

Ronan is one of two Donegal players in China for the Worlds, Letterkenny man Sean Devenney is also set to compete.