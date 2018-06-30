Richard Kerr looking to break top ten in British bikes

Kilmacrennan rider Richard Kerr is targeting top ten on the British Supersport circuit in the coming weeks.

Having just finished his Leaving Cert, Richard will be back in action in July at Knockhill, the 5th Round of the championship which runs under The British Superbike Championship.

He has made the step up from Moto3 to the 675cc machinery this season battling with more experienced and seasoned riders.

His best result came at Snetterton and he hopes to build towards breaking the top ten and later possibly top five.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Richard this week about his development so far…