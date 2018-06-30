O’Brien and Moriarty lead the way at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier

Neil O’Brien and Colm Moriarty share the lead after their first rounds of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier at Rosapenna Golf Club.

Both players sit on 5 under par, with Simon Thornton a shot further back on -4. There is also a tie for fourth with David Higgins and Cian McNamara both on -3.

The Top 4 players from the field will compete in next week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

PRO of PGA Ireland Paul Kelly spoke with Neil after his round…

Paul also spoke with Colm Moriarty after his opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Qualifier at Rosapenna…