Highland Radio’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Preview – Part 1

Ballyliffin Golf Club is eagerly awaiting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which starts next Wednesday with a Pro-Am tournament, and then Thursday sees the players tee up for the First Round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Oisin Kelly was at Ballyliffin Golf Club earlier this week, and he spoke with some of the members and officials ahead of next week.

Ballyliffin Club Professional Gareth McCausland spoke with Oisin on the 7th tee, which overlooks the entire course and told Oisin about the difficulty of the course awaiting the European Tour players…



Oisin was joined by Eamon Sweeney who has a big job the week of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as Chief Marshal. He will coordinate 550+ volunteers and marshals for the duration of the event. Eamon and Oisin spoke at the back of the Grandstand overlooking the 18th Green on the Glashedy Links course…



Oisin was on the first tee, where he spoke with Club President Johnny McGeoghegan about the history of the Glashedy Links, as well as how it came about that the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open came to Ballyliffin…



Anne Butler, Ballyliffin Golf Club Ladies President, says all the members and the entire community are looking forward to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open next week.

