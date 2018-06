Finn Harps hold fifth spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 1-0 win away to Cabinteely FC on Friday night.

Keith Cowan scored the games only goal in the second half as Harps returned from the summer break by taking victory on the road.

Harps are on the road again next Friday when they visit Drogheda United.

Speaking with Coilin Duffy, Harps boss Ollie Horgan was delighted to come out of Stradbrook with the three points…