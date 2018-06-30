GAA PREVIEW: John Lynch on Tyrone v Cavan

Tyrone are back on the pitch in the All Ireland Qualifiers later, in Round 3 today they play Cavan at Brewster Park in an all Ulster derby (throw in 5pm).

Cavan captain Dara McVeety and defender Conor Moynagh will be available for the tie after the Central Hearings Committee overturned their red cards in the win over Down last weekend.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has decided to stick with the same 15 that started the victory over Carlow last Saturday at Cullen Park.

Former Tyrone All Star John Lynch expects his native county to win but feels Cavan will make it difficult…