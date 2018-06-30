€194,000 allocated for works at six Donegal schools and communities

Six schools and community groups in Donegal are to share €194,000 for necessary safety works.

Government Chief Whip and Minister Joe Mc Hugh says not only will the initiative improve safety standards for pupils travelling to and from school, it will also benefit the wider community in the long run.

The money which has been allocated can be used to cover costs associated with installing pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages, and adjacent to schools and community facilities.

St Catherine’s Vocational School in Killybegs and Scoil Mhuire Pettigo both receive €45,000. €43,650 goes to the Gleneely area for footpath construction from Red Hugh’s football pitch, Meenagowan NS in Lettermacaward receives €22,500, Scoil Fhionáin NS, Falcarragh receives €20,700, and Scoil Muire, Caiseal, Fanad receives €18,000.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor. Patrick McGowan has welcomed this first round of funding: