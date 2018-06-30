Derry City lose to Rovers: Ben Fisk Reaction

As the League of Ireland returned on Friday night, Derry City were on the wrong end of the result at the Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rover beat the Candystrips 2-0.

Daniel Carr and Joel Coustrain bagged the goals which means Rovers remain 4th, now three points ahead of fifth placed Derry and four behind third placed Waterford.

The defeat was Derry’s eleventh in the Premier Division this season.