The water supply to Gola Island has been cut off once again as a result of a rupture on the pipe serfing the island.

At present, much of the pipe is effectively floating on the surface, with a project to sink it to the bottom ongoing, and the council is hopeful to have the latest outage rectified by tonight.

However, local councillor and Island Committee Cathaiorleach Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says with the island’s summer schools getting under way next week, this must be resolved………….