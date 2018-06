A new Irish Coast Guard Authority Bill 2018 will bring the service in line with other front line emergency services by placing it on a statutory basis.

The bill will see the Coast Guard services protected and enhanced.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says this will provide a welcome boost for the six units across Co. Donegal, particularly those without proper facilities.

He says; Donegal has the longest coastline in the country, making the services our Coast Guard provides even more vital.