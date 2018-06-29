Farmers are accepting penalties rather than risk appeals – IFA

The IFA is calling on the Department of Agriculture to bring in fairer procedures to deal with farmers’ appeals in relation to alleged non-compliance.

Donegal IFA Chair Michael Chance says the current system means that if a farmer appeals an adverse finding, his payment is delayed, sometimes for a number of months.

There are also claims that in parts of the country, there are claims of some inspectors exceeding their powers, but Michael Chance is stressing that is not an issue in Donegal.

In relation to penalties, Mr Chance says the reality is in some cases, farmers are accepting them rather than appeal……………….