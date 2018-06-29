Extreme fire risk danger red warning extended until Monday

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has extended its notice of extreme fire risk (Danger Rating Red) until at least midday on Monday 2nd July.

This notice is effective for all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent wildfires such as gorse, heather, forestry and similar fires.

All land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialing 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging people not to engage in activities that could contribute to the cause of wildfires.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Act 1976 and the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.