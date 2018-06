A meeting of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership has acknowledged there there are deficiencies that need to be addressed, particularly in terms of transport infrastructure.

Yesterday’s meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both councils to swift completion of the A5 and the A6, as well as other necessary investment.

This also reflects the concerns of business – On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ian Harkin of Lottie Dolls said the ongoing road problems in the region are frustrating………….