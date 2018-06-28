Stephen Maguire moves job to Scottish Athletics

Stephen Maguire is returning to Scottish Athletics to take up the role as their new Director of Performance and Coaching.

The Strabane man, who is currently Head of Power at British Athletics was previously involved in Scotland as their Director of Coaching from 2012 and 2014.

Stephen has been driving the success of the British sprints and relay programme in recent years which resulted in four team medals at last year’s World Championships.

He was also the 2017 Coach of the Year winner at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.