No plans to extend opening hours at An Grianan of Aileach

The OPW has confirmed that it has no plans to extend the opening hours at An Grianan of Aileach despite calls on them to do so.

A number of tourists were reportedly told to leave the historic site recently because it was closing at 8.30pm.

This led to local Cllr Paul Canning contacting the OPW, requesting that the site remain open until 10pm during the summer months but the OPW has stated that it has no plans to extend the opening hours due to insurance issues.

Cllr. Canning says it’s extremely disappointing: