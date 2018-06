A South Donegal councillor says it’s unfair that some members of the authority appear to be taking credit for the decision this week not to proceed with a proposal to amalgamate the fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Cllr Noel Jordan believes all members of the Donegal Municipal District worked together to secure the breakthrough, and no single member can claim credit for what was achieved.

He says it was a true community effort: