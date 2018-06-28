No commitment that MICA redress scheme will be included in budget

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has declined to give a specific commitment that money will be ringfenced in the forthcoming budget to cover a redress scheme for people in Donegal and Mayo whose homes were affected by MICA.

It’s claimed that after missing several deadlines for the publication of an Expert Panel Report, the government is now dragging its heels on the implementation of recommendations, and particularly, on confirmation of a redress scheme.

The issue was raised in the Dail last evening by Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue…..