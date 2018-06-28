Look! Aoibhín Garrihy announces birth of baby girl

Aoibhín Garrihy and her husband John Burke have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into the world.

The 29-year-old former Fair City star took to social media to share the happy news and shared that her little bundle of joy is “already daddy’s little girl”.

Garrihy announced that she was expecting her first child late last year. Taking to Instagram, Aoibhín announced the sweet news with a picture of her drinking a glass of sparkling water, writing, “The only bubbles I’ll be drinking this Christmas.”

“Baby Burke, coming soon! #overthemoon,” she added.

The actress recently shared pictures of her baby’s nursery online, saying the room is “ready and waiting” for their new arrival.

At the time, the neutral-toned interior with dressers and a baby changing area gave little away about the sex of her baby.

Garrihy joked that the baby changer filled with nappies and wipes will be her husband “John’s new corner”.

Aoibhín, who was a finalist in the first series of Dancing with the Stars, wed her hotelier husband in the Armada Hotel, Spanish Point,in Clare which John owns, in September 2016.

rte.ie