Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, dies at 89

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the iconic Jackson family, has died at the age of 89.

According to US entertainment website TMZ, Jackson passed away early on Wednesday morning after he had been in hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer.

The news of his passing comes just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael Jackson’s death nine years ago.

Joe’s grandson, Taj Jackson, also confirmed his death in a tweet, saying the “entire family and our hearts are in pain”.

Taj Jackson ✔@tajjackson3 Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk

Jackson began working on the music careers of his children in the 1960s when he put together The Jackson 5 group in the family’s home city of Gary, Indiana.

As the group’s manager, he oversaw their rigorous rehearsals and booked performances for them at talent shows and small venues.

He helped to secure the band’s first record deal and they went on to enjoy success with hits ABC, I Want You Back and Rockin’ Robin among many others.

Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009) with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Jermaine and Randy and their father Joseph, circa 1971

Jackson is survived by his wife Katherine and their sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Randy and daughters Rebbie, La Toya and Janet, as well as daughter Joh’Vonnie Jackson from another relationship.

