Irish Coastguard assist NIFRS battling blaze on Glenshane Pass

The Irish Coastguard has been working in Co Derry assisting the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service battle a gorse fire on the Glenshane Pass in Dungiven.

The fire service received a report of the blaze at around 5am yesterday with 4 appliances and a Command Support Unit deployed to the scene of the 1.5km long fire front.

NIFRS Crews maintained a presence overnight preventing the fire front from encroaching into the forest area.

The Irish Coastguard helicopter was on the scene today, working with fire crews.